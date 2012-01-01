Jonah Hill Feldstein (born December 20, 1983 in Los Angeles, California) acted with Brad Pitt in Moneyball (2011), with Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) directed by Martin Scorsese, with Channing Tatum in 21 Jump Street (2012) and 22 Jump Street (2014), with George Clooney in Hail Casesar! by the Coen Bros, with Miles Teller in War Dogs (2016) by Todd Phillips, with Matthew McConaughey in The Beach Bum (2019), with Leonardo DiCaprio in Don’t Look Up (2021) by Adam McKay.

Hill wrote and directed Mid90s (2018), on television he acted with Emma Stone in Maniac (2018) by Cary Fukunaga.

Read Jonah Hill by Scott Orlin.

Read Jonah Hill, War Dogs by Rocio Ayuso in Spanish.