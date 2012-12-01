Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Joseph Leonard Gordon-Levitt (born February 17, 1982 in Los Angeles, California) started acting as a child in movies like A River Runs Through It (1992) directed by Robert Redford. He starred with Zoey Deschanel in 500 Days of Summer (2009) by Mark Webb, with Seth Rogen in 50/50 (2011), with Bruce Willis in Looper (2012). He was directed by Christopher Nolan in Inception (2010) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012), by Steven Spielberg in Lincoln (2012), by Robert Zemeckis in The Walk (2015), by Oliver Stone in Snowden (2016), by Aaron Sorkin in The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020). He directed and starred in Don Jon (2013) with Scarlett Johansson and Julianne Moore.