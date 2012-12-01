Golden Globes logo

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

2 Nominations

Joseph Leonard Gordon-Levitt (born February 17, 1982 in Los Angeles, California) started acting as a child in movies like A River Runs Through It (1992) directed by Robert Redford. He starred with Zoey Deschanel in 500 Days of Summer (2009) by Mark Webb, with Seth Rogen in 50/50 (2011), with Bruce Willis in Looper (2012). He was directed by Christopher Nolan in Inception (2010) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012), by Steven Spielberg in Lincoln (2012), by Robert Zemeckis in The Walk (2015), by Oliver Stone in Snowden (2016), by Aaron Sorkin in The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020). He directed and starred in Don Jon (2013) with Scarlett Johansson and Julianne Moore.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2012 Nominee

2012 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
50/50

2010 Nominee

2010 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
(500) Days of Summer
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.