Golden Globes logo

Jude Law

4 Nominations

David Jude Law (born December 29, 1972 in London, England) starred in Wilde (1997) with Stephen Fry, The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) directed by Anthony Minghella from the 1955 novel by Patricia Highsmith, Enemy at the Gates (2001) by Jean-Jacques Annaud, A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) by Steven Spielberg, Road to Perdition (2002) by Sam Mendes, Cold Mountain (2003) directed by Anthony Minghella from the 1997 novel by Charles Frazier, Alfie (2004) by Charles Shyer, Closer (2004) directed by Mike Nichols from the 1997 play by Patrick Marber, The Holiday (2006) by Nancy Meyers, Sleuth (2007) directed by Kenneth Branagh from the 1970 play by Anthony Shaffer, Anna Karenina (2012) directed by Joe Wright from the 1877 novel by Leo Tolstoy, Dom Hemingway (2013), Genius (2016) with Colin Firth. Law played Dr. Watson opposite Robert Downey, Jr. in Sherlock Homes (2009) and sequel A Game of Shadows (2011) by Guy Ritchie, the evil Vortigern in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) directed by Guy Ritchie. He acted in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) directed by David Yates form a script by J.K. Rowling, Vox Lux (2018) with Natalie Portman, Captain Marvel (2019) with Brie Larson, A Rainy Day in New York (2019) by Woody Allen, The Nest (2020) with Carrie Coon.

On television Law starred in The Young Pope (2016) and The New Pope (2020) by Paolo Sorrentino, The Third Day (2020).

Watch Seen in Venice: The Young Pope by Luca Celada.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Young Pope, The

2004 Nominee

2004 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Cold Mountain

2002 Nominee

2002 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
A. I.: Artificial Intelligence

2000 Nominee

2000 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
The Talented Mr. Ripley
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.