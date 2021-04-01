David Jude Law (born December 29, 1972 in London, England) starred in Wilde (1997) with Stephen Fry, The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) directed by Anthony Minghella from the 1955 novel by Patricia Highsmith, Enemy at the Gates (2001) by Jean-Jacques Annaud, A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) by Steven Spielberg, Road to Perdition (2002) by Sam Mendes, Cold Mountain (2003) directed by Anthony Minghella from the 1997 novel by Charles Frazier, Alfie (2004) by Charles Shyer, Closer (2004) directed by Mike Nichols from the 1997 play by Patrick Marber, The Holiday (2006) by Nancy Meyers, Sleuth (2007) directed by Kenneth Branagh from the 1970 play by Anthony Shaffer, Anna Karenina (2012) directed by Joe Wright from the 1877 novel by Leo Tolstoy, Dom Hemingway (2013), Genius (2016) with Colin Firth. Law played Dr. Watson opposite Robert Downey, Jr. in Sherlock Homes (2009) and sequel A Game of Shadows (2011) by Guy Ritchie, the evil Vortigern in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) directed by Guy Ritchie. He acted in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) directed by David Yates form a script by J.K. Rowling, Vox Lux (2018) with Natalie Portman, Captain Marvel (2019) with Brie Larson, A Rainy Day in New York (2019) by Woody Allen, The Nest (2020) with Carrie Coon.

On television Law starred in The Young Pope (2016) and The New Pope (2020) by Paolo Sorrentino, The Third Day (2020).

