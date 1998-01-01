Golden Globes logo

Judi Dench

12 Nominations
2 Wins

Dame Judith Olivia “Judi” Dench (born in York, England, December 9, 1934) is a distinguished British actress of stage and television who arrived to movies later in life.  She played Queen Victoria in Mrs. Brown (1997) and Queen Elizabeth I in Shakespeare in Love (1998) both directed by John Madden, she was writer Iris Murdoch in Iris (2001), she acted in Chocolat (2000) by Lasse Hallstrom, Pride and Prejudice (2005) directed by Joe Wright from the Jane Austen novel, Mrs. Henderson Presents (2005) by Stephen Frears, Notes on a Scandal (2006) with Cate Blanchett, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012) by John Madden, Philomena (2013) by Stephen Frears.

She played M in the James Bond films with Pierce Brosnan: GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World is Not Enough (1999), Die Another Day (2002), and with Daniel Craig: Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015).

Dench acted in Tulip Fever (2017) by Justin Chadwick, Murder on the Orient Express (2017) directed by Kenneth Branagh from the 1934 novel by Agatha Christie. She played Queen Victoria in Victoria & Abdul (2017) by Stephen Frears, Old Deuteronomy in Cats (2019) directed by Tom Hooper from the 1981 stage musical by Andrew Lloyd Weber, Madame Arcati in Blithe Spirit (2020) from the 1941 play by Noël Coward. She acted in Belfast (2021) written and directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2001 Winner

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Last of the Blonde Bombshells, The

1998 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Mrs. Brown

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Victoria & Abdul

2014 Nominee

2014 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Philomena

2013 Nominee

2013 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The

2011 Nominee

2011 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Return to Cranford

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Cranford

2007 Nominee

2007 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Notes on a Scandal

2006 Nominee

2006 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Mrs. Henderson Presents

2002 Nominee

2002 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Iris

2001 Nominee

2001 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Chocolat

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Shakespeare in Love
