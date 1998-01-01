Dame Judith Olivia “Judi” Dench (born in York, England, December 9, 1934) is a distinguished British actress of stage and television who arrived to movies later in life. She played Queen Victoria in Mrs. Brown (1997) and Queen Elizabeth I in Shakespeare in Love (1998) both directed by John Madden, she was writer Iris Murdoch in Iris (2001), she acted in Chocolat (2000) by Lasse Hallstrom, Pride and Prejudice (2005) directed by Joe Wright from the Jane Austen novel, Mrs. Henderson Presents (2005) by Stephen Frears, Notes on a Scandal (2006) with Cate Blanchett, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012) by John Madden, Philomena (2013) by Stephen Frears.

She played M in the James Bond films with Pierce Brosnan: GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World is Not Enough (1999), Die Another Day (2002), and with Daniel Craig: Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015).

Dench acted in Tulip Fever (2017) by Justin Chadwick, Murder on the Orient Express (2017) directed by Kenneth Branagh from the 1934 novel by Agatha Christie. She played Queen Victoria in Victoria & Abdul (2017) by Stephen Frears, Old Deuteronomy in Cats (2019) directed by Tom Hooper from the 1981 stage musical by Andrew Lloyd Weber, Madame Arcati in Blithe Spirit (2020) from the 1941 play by Noël Coward. She acted in Belfast (2021) written and directed by Kenneth Branagh.

