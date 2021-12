Julia Louis-Dreyfus (born January 13, 1961 in New York City) acted on television in Saturday Night Live (1982-1985), Seinfeld (1990-1998), The New Adventures of Old Christine (2006-2010). She starred with James Gandolfini in the movie Enough Said (2013) directed by Nicole Holofcener. She plays U.S. Vice President Selina in the comedy series Veep (2012-2016).

