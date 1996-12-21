Golden Globes logo

Kaitlyn Dever

2 Nominations

Kaitlyn Dever (born December 21, 1996 in Phoenix, Arizona) acted in the television series Justified (2011-2015), Last Man Standing (2011-2019), Unbelievable (2019), the TV special Coastal Elites (2020) by Jay Roach, Dopesick (2021).She acted in movies like Bad Teacher (2011) with Cameron Diaz, The Spectacular Now (2013) with Shailene Woodley, Short Term 12 (2013) with Brie Larson, Beautiful Boy (2018) with Timothée Chalamet, Booksmart (2019) with Beanie Feldstein, directed by Olivia Wilde, in the musical Dear Evan Hansen (2021) with Ben Platt.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Dopesick

2020 Nominee

2020 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Unbelievable
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.