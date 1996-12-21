Kaitlyn Dever (born December 21, 1996 in Phoenix, Arizona) acted in the television series Justified (2011-2015), Last Man Standing (2011-2019), Unbelievable (2019), the TV special Coastal Elites (2020) by Jay Roach, Dopesick (2021).She acted in movies like Bad Teacher (2011) with Cameron Diaz, The Spectacular Now (2013) with Shailene Woodley, Short Term 12 (2013) with Brie Larson, Beautiful Boy (2018) with Timothée Chalamet, Booksmart (2019) with Beanie Feldstein, directed by Olivia Wilde, in the musical Dear Evan Hansen (2021) with Ben Platt.