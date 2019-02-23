3 Nominations
2 Wins
Katherine Helmond (born July 5, 1929 in Galveston, Texas, died February 23, 2019) acted on television in the comedy series Soap (1977-1981), Who’s the Boss (1984-1992), Coach (1995-1997), Everybody Loves Raymond (1996-2004). She appeared in movies like Family Plot (1976) by Alfred Hitchcock, Time Bandits (1981) and Brazil (1985) both directed by Terry Gilliam.
1989 Winner
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionWho's the Boss?
1981 Winner
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesSoap
1986 Nominee
