Katherine Helmond (born July 5, 1929 in Galveston, Texas, died February 23, 2019) acted on television in the comedy series Soap (1977-1981), Who’s the Boss (1984-1992), Coach (1995-1997), Everybody Loves Raymond (1996-2004). She appeared in movies like Family Plot (1976) by Alfred Hitchcock, Time Bandits (1981) and Brazil (1985) both directed by Terry Gilliam.

1989 Winner

1989 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Who's the Boss?

1981 Winner

1981 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Soap

1986 Nominee

1986 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Who's the Boss?
