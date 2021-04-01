Golden Globes logo

Keira Knightley (born 26 March 1985 in London, England) acted in Bend It Like Beckham (2002) by Gurinder Chadha, Love Actually (2003) by Richard Curtis, King Arthur (2004) with Clive Owen, Domino (2005) by Tony Scott. She starred with Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007). She was directed by Joe Wright in Pride & Prejudice (2005), Atonement (2007), Anna Karenina (2012). She acted with Carey Mulligan in Never Let Me Go (2010) from the novel by Kazuo Ishiguro, with Viggo Mortensen and Michael Fassbender in A Dangerous Method (2011) by David Cronenberg, with Mark Ruffalo in Begin Again (2013), with Benedict Cumberbatch in The Imitation Game (2014), with Will Smith in Collateral Beauty (2016). Kightley played the French Novelist in Colette (2018), starred in the World War II drama The Aftermath (2019), the comedy Silent Night (2021) written and directed by Camille Griffin.

Read KEIRA KNIGHTLEY (The Imitation Game) by Silvia Bizio.

2015 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
The Imitation Game

2008 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Atonement

2006 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Pride & Prejudice
