Kiefer Sutherland (born in London, England, December 21, 1966), son of Donald Sutherland, acted in movies directed by Rob Reiner, Stand by Me (1986), A Few Good Men (1992), by Joel Schumacher, The Lost Boys (1987), Flatliners (1990) with Julia Roberts, A Time to Kill (1996), Phone Booth (2002). He acted in Young Guns (1988) and Young Guns II (1990), Article 99 (1991), The Vanishing (1993), The Three Musketeers (1993), The Sentinel (2006). On television, he acted in the drama series 24 (2001-2010), Designated Survivor (2016-2019).