Kiefer Sutherland (born in London, England, December 21, 1966), son of Donald Sutherland, acted in movies directed by Rob Reiner, Stand by Me (1986), A Few Good Men (1992), by Joel Schumacher, The Lost Boys (1987), Flatliners (1990) with Julia Roberts, A Time to Kill (1996), Phone Booth (2002). He acted in Young Guns (1988) and Young Guns II (1990), Article 99 (1991), The Vanishing (1993), The Three Musketeers (1993), The Sentinel (2006). On television, he acted in the drama series 24 (2001-2010), Designated Survivor (2016-2019).

2002 Winner

2002 Winner

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
24

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
24

2007 Nominee

2007 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
24

2006 Nominee

2006 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
24

2004 Nominee

2004 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
24

2003 Nominee

2003 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
24
