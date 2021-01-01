6 Nominations
1 Wins
Kiefer Sutherland (born in London, England, December 21, 1966), son of Donald Sutherland, acted in movies directed by Rob Reiner, Stand by Me (1986), A Few Good Men (1992), by Joel Schumacher, The Lost Boys (1987), Flatliners (1990) with Julia Roberts, A Time to Kill (1996), Phone Booth (2002). He acted in Young Guns (1988) and Young Guns II (1990), Article 99 (1991), The Vanishing (1993), The Three Musketeers (1993), The Sentinel (2006). On television, he acted in the drama series 24 (2001-2010), Designated Survivor (2016-2019).
2002 Winner
Best Television Actor – Drama Series24
2009 Nominee
Best Actor - Television Motion Picture24
2007 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama Series24
2006 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama Series24
2004 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama Series24
2003 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama Series24