Kit Harington (born December 26, 1986, in London, England) is an English actor, producer, and screenwriter who graduated from the Royal Central School of Speech & Drama in 2008. While still at drama school, he made his professional acting debut in the National Theatre and West End with the leading role of Albert in the critically acclaimed adaptation of the play War Horse.

Harington rose to prominence in 2011 for his breakthrough role as Jon Snow in the HBO fantasy television series Game of Thrones (2011-2019), which brought him international recognition and several accolades.

He has appeared in several feature films that included the historical romance film Pompeii (2014) and the British period drama Testament of Youth (2014). He provided the voice of Fret in How to Train Your Dragon 2.

Born to a former playwright and a businessman, Harington became interested in acting after watching a production of Waiting for Godot when he was 14.

He attended Worcester Sixth Form College, where he studied Drama and Theatre (2003-2005). When he was 17, he was inspired to attend drama school after seeing a performance by Ben Whishaw as Hamlet in 2004. He graduated from the Central School of Speech and Drama in 2008.

In the fantasy drama TV series, Game of Thrones, Harington portrays Jon Snow, the illegitimate son of Ned Stark, the honorable lord of Winterfell, an ancient fortress in the North of the fictional continent of Westeros.