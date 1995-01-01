Kyle MacLachlan (born February 22, 1959 in Yakima, Washington) was introduced to stage acting by his mother when she became director of a youth theater program for teenagers that she helped set up in Yakima, Washington.

MacLachlan is best known for his role as Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks (1990–1991; 2017) and its film prequel Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me (1992), as well as roles in two of David Lynch's films: Paul Atreides in Dune (1984) and Jeffrey Beaumont in Blue Velvet (1986). MacLachlan's other film roles include Lloyd Gallagher in The Hidden (1987), Ray Manzarek in The Doors (1991), Clifford Vandercave in The Flintstones (1994), Zack Carey in Showgirls (1995), and the voice of Riley's dad in Inside Out (2015).

MacLachlan will next be seen in the fantasy-horror-mystery The House with a Clock in its Walls (2018) and the drama Giant Little Ones (2018).