Golden Globes logo

Kyle MacLachlan

2 Nominations
1 Wins
Kyle MacLachlan

Kyle MacLachlan (born February 22, 1959 in Yakima, Washington) was introduced to stage acting by his mother when she became director of a youth theater program for teenagers that she helped set up in Yakima, Washington.

MacLachlan is best known for his role as Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks (1990–1991; 2017) and its film prequel Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me (1992), as well as roles in two of David Lynch's films: Paul Atreides in Dune (1984) and Jeffrey Beaumont in Blue Velvet (1986). MacLachlan's other film roles include Lloyd Gallagher in The Hidden (1987), Ray Manzarek in The Doors (1991), Clifford Vandercave in The Flintstones (1994), Zack Carey in Showgirls (1995), and the voice of Riley's dad in Inside Out (2015).

MacLachlan will next be seen in the fantasy-horror-mystery The House with a Clock in its Walls (2018) and the drama Giant Little Ones (2018).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1991 Winner

1991 Winner

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Twin Peaks

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Twin Peaks, The Return
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.