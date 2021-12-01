Lady Gaga (born Stefani Germanotta in New York City, March 28, 1986), an acclaimed singer/songwriter, acted on television in the series American Horror Story: Hotel (2015) created by Ryan Murphy, had her first starring role in a movie in the fourth remake of A Star Is Born (2018) directed and co-starring actor Bradley Cooper. In House of Gucci (2021) by Ridley Scott she played Patrizia Reggiani with Adam Driver as her husband Maurizio Gucci.

Read Lady Gaga by Janet R. Nepales.

Lea el perfil de Lady Gaga por Paz Mata.