Lady Gaga (born Stefani Germanotta in New York City, March 28, 1986), an acclaimed singer/songwriter, acted on television in the series American Horror Story: Hotel (2015) created by Ryan Murphy, had her first starring role in a movie in the fourth remake of A Star Is Born (2018) directed and co-starring actor Bradley Cooper. In House of Gucci (2021) by Ridley Scott she played Patrizia Reggiani with Adam Driver as her husband Maurizio Gucci.

Read Lady Gaga by Janet R. Nepales.

Lea el perfil de Lady Gaga por Paz Mata.

2019 Winner

2019 Winner

Best Song Motion Picture
Star Is Born, A (2018)

2016 Winner

2016 Winner

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
American Horror Story: Hotel

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
House of Gucci

2019 Nominee

2019 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Star Is Born, A (2018)

2012 Nominee

2012 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Gnomeo & Juliet
