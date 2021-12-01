5 Nominations
2 Wins
Lady Gaga (born Stefani Germanotta in New York City, March 28, 1986), an acclaimed singer/songwriter, acted on television in the series American Horror Story: Hotel (2015) created by Ryan Murphy, had her first starring role in a movie in the fourth remake of A Star Is Born (2018) directed and co-starring actor Bradley Cooper. In House of Gucci (2021) by Ridley Scott she played Patrizia Reggiani with Adam Driver as her husband Maurizio Gucci.
Read Lady Gaga by Janet R. Nepales.
2019 Winner
Best Song Motion PictureStar Is Born, A (2018)
2016 Winner
Best Actress - Television Motion PictureAmerican Horror Story: Hotel
2022 Nominee
Best Actress - Motion Picture DramaHouse of Gucci
2019 Nominee
Best Actress - Motion Picture DramaStar Is Born, A (2018)
2012 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureGnomeo & Juliet