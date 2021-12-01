Golden Globes logo

13 Nominations
3 Wins
Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio (born in Los Angeles, California, November 11, 1974) started acting as a teenager, with Robert De Niro in This Boy’s Life (1993) by Michael Caton-Jones, with Johnny Depp in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993) by Lasse Hallstrom, with Sharon Stone in The Quick and the Dead (1994) by Sam Raimi, with Claire Danes in Romeo + Juliet (1996) by Baz Lurhman, with Kate Winslet in Titanic (1997) by James Cameron. He matured into an adult performer, directed by Steven Spielberg in Catch Me If You Can (2002), by Martin Scorsese in Gangs of New York (2002), The Aviator (2004), The Departed (2006), Shutter Island (2010), The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), by Edward Zwick in Blood Diamond (2006), by Ridley Scott in Body of Lies (2008), by Sam Mendes in Revolutionary Road (2008), by Christopher Nolan in Inception (2010), by Clint Eastwood in J. Edgar (2011), by Quentin Tarantino in Django Unchained (2012). He was directed by Baz Lurhman in The Great Gatsby (2013) from the novel by Scott Fitzgerald and by Alejandro Gonzales Iñárritu in The Revenant (2015). He starred with Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) by Quentin Tarantino, with Jennifer Lawrence in Don’t Look Up (2021) by Adam McCay.

Read Nominee Profile 2020: Leonardo DiCaprio Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood by Tina Jøhnk Christensen.

Lea Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, por Gilda Baum-Lappe.

2016 Winner

2016 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
The Revenant

2014 Winner

2014 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Wolf of Wall Street, The

2005 Winner

2005 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
The Aviator

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Don't Look Up

2020 Nominee

2020 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

2013 Nominee

2013 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Django Unchained

2012 Nominee

2012 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
J. Edgar

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Revolutionary Road

2007 Nominee

2007 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Blood Diamond

2007 Nominee

2007 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Departed, The

2003 Nominee

2003 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Catch Me If You Can

1998 Nominee

1998 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Titanic

1994 Nominee

1994 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
