Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio (born in Los Angeles, California, November 11, 1974) started acting as a teenager, with Robert De Niro in This Boy’s Life (1993) by Michael Caton-Jones, with Johnny Depp in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993) by Lasse Hallstrom, with Sharon Stone in The Quick and the Dead (1994) by Sam Raimi, with Claire Danes in Romeo + Juliet (1996) by Baz Lurhman, with Kate Winslet in Titanic (1997) by James Cameron. He matured into an adult performer, directed by Steven Spielberg in Catch Me If You Can (2002), by Martin Scorsese in Gangs of New York (2002), The Aviator (2004), The Departed (2006), Shutter Island (2010), The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), by Edward Zwick in Blood Diamond (2006), by Ridley Scott in Body of Lies (2008), by Sam Mendes in Revolutionary Road (2008), by Christopher Nolan in Inception (2010), by Clint Eastwood in J. Edgar (2011), by Quentin Tarantino in Django Unchained (2012). He was directed by Baz Lurhman in The Great Gatsby (2013) from the novel by Scott Fitzgerald and by Alejandro Gonzales Iñárritu in The Revenant (2015). He starred with Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) by Quentin Tarantino, with Jennifer Lawrence in Don’t Look Up (2021) by Adam McCay.

