Mary Jean “Lily” Tomlin (born September 1, 1939 in Detroit Michigan) started her career as a stand-up comedian on the TV show Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In (1969-1973), she acted in the Robert Altman movies Nashville (1975), Short Cuts (1993) and A Prairie Home Companion (2006), The Late Show (1978) by Robert Benton, The Incredible Shrinking Woman (1981) by Joel Schumacher. She acted with Jane Fonda in Nine to Five (1980), with Steve Martin in All of Me (1984) by Carl Reiner, with Bette Midler in Big Business (1988), with Dustin Hoffman in I Heart Huckabees by David O. Russell, with Cher in Tea for Mussolini (1999) by Franco Zeffirelli. She starred in the film version of her 1977 stage show Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe (1991).  She was directed by Paul Weisz in Admission (2013) with Tina Fey and Grandma (2015). Tomlin stars with Jane Fonda in the television comedy Grace and Frankie (2015-2020).

2016 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Grandma

2016 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Grace and Frankie

1985 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
All of Me

1978 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Late Show, The

1976 Nominee

New Star Of The Year - Actress
Nashville

1976 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Nashville

1972 Nominee

Actress In A Supporting Role - Series Or Television Movie
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In
