Mary Jean “Lily” Tomlin (born September 1, 1939 in Detroit Michigan) started her career as a stand-up comedian on the TV show Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In (1969-1973), she acted in the Robert Altman movies Nashville (1975), Short Cuts (1993) and A Prairie Home Companion (2006), The Late Show (1978) by Robert Benton, The Incredible Shrinking Woman (1981) by Joel Schumacher. She acted with Jane Fonda in Nine to Five (1980), with Steve Martin in All of Me (1984) by Carl Reiner, with Bette Midler in Big Business (1988), with Dustin Hoffman in I Heart Huckabees by David O. Russell, with Cher in Tea for Mussolini (1999) by Franco Zeffirelli. She starred in the film version of her 1977 stage show Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe (1991). She was directed by Paul Weisz in Admission (2013) with Tina Fey and Grandma (2015). Tomlin stars with Jane Fonda in the television comedy Grace and Frankie (2015-2020).

