Lin-Manuel Miranda (born January 16, 1980 in New York City) created and starred in the Broadway musicals In the Heights (2008) about New York’s Washington Heights, and Hamilton: An American Musical (2015) about Alexander Hamilton, which was filmed live on stage and streamed as Hamilton (2020). He co-wrote the songs for the animated movie Moana (2016), co-starred with Emily Blunt in the movie musical Mary Poppins Returns (2018) directed by Rob Marshal from the novels by P.L. Travers, played a supporting role in the movie version of In the Heights (2021) directed by Jon Chu, wrote the songs for the animated Encanto (2021). Miranda directed the film version of the musical Tick, Tick…Boom! (2021) with Andrew Garfield playing composer Jonathan Larson.

Read Lin-Manuel Miranda by Ruben V. Nepales.

En español por Gilda Baum-Lappe.

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Hamilton

2019 Nominee

2019 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Mary Poppins Returns

2017 Nominee

2017 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Moana
