Loretta Young (born Gretchen Young in Salt Lake City, Utah, January 6, 1913, died August 12, 2000) started as a child actress in silent films, she acted in movies like Platinum Blonde (1931) by Frank Capra with Jean Harlow, Taxi (1931) with James Cagney, Man’s Castle (1933) by Frank Borzage with Spencer Tracy, Born to Be Bad (1934) with Cary Grant, The Call of the Wild (1935) with Clark Gable, directed by William Wellman from the 1903 novel by Jack London, Love Is News (1937) with Tyrone Power, The Farmer’s Daughter (1947), The Bishop’s Wife (1947) with Cary Grant and David Niven, Come to the Stable (1949). On television, she hosted The Loretta Young Show (1953-1961), acted in Christmas Eve (1986), Lady in a Corner (1989).