Lucas Hedges

Lucas Hedges (born December 12, 1996 in New York City), son of director Peter Hedges, acted in Moonrise Kingdom (2012) by Wes Anderson, Labor Day (2013) by Jason Reitman with Kate Winslet, The Zero Theorem (2013). He acted with Casey Affleck in Manchester by the Sea (2016) by Kenneth Lonergan, with Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird (2017) by Greta Gerwig, with Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) by Martin McDonagh, with Nicole Kidman in Boy Erased (2018) by Joel Edgerton, with Julia Roberts in Ben is Back (2018) directed by his father. Hedges played Shia LaBeouf as a young man in the autobiographical Honey Boy (2019), the sister’s boyfriend in Waves (2019) with Sterling K. Brown playing the father. He played Meryl Streep’s nephew in Let Them All Talk (2020) by Steven Soderberg, Michelle Pfeiffer’s son in French Exit (2021).

Read Lucas Hedges by Scott Orlin.

En español por Gabriel Lerman.

2019 Nominee

2019 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Boy Erased
