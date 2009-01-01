Golden Globes logo

Ludwig Göransson

2 Nominations
Ludwig Goransson

Golden Globe nominee Ludwig Göransson, was born September 1, 1984, in Linkoping, Sweden. Conductor and composer, despite his young age, he has been working in the world of cinema for many years. After having produced the music of successful television series such as Community (2009 - 2015), New Girl (2011-2018) or the most recent The Mandalarian (2019), in recent years it has begun to enjoy great success also in cinema with two Golden Globe nominations for Black Panther (2019) and Christopher Nolan's Tenet (2021). He also collaborated in the production of musical albums by well-known singer Childish Gambino and is composing the music for the animation film Turning Red by director Domee Shi which will be released in 2022.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
Tenet

2019 Nominee

2019 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
Black Panther
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.