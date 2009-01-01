Golden Globe nominee Ludwig Göransson, was born September 1, 1984, in Linkoping, Sweden. Conductor and composer, despite his young age, he has been working in the world of cinema for many years. After having produced the music of successful television series such as Community (2009 - 2015), New Girl (2011-2018) or the most recent The Mandalarian (2019), in recent years it has begun to enjoy great success also in cinema with two Golden Globe nominations for Black Panther (2019) and Christopher Nolan's Tenet (2021). He also collaborated in the production of musical albums by well-known singer Childish Gambino and is composing the music for the animation film Turning Red by director Domee Shi which will be released in 2022.