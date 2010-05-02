Golden Globes logo

Lynn Redgrave (born in London, England, March 8, 1943, died May 2, 2010), daughter of British actor Michael Redgrave, sister of Vanessa Redgrave, acted on stage and in movies like Tom Jones (1963) by Tony Richardson with Albert Finney, Girl with Green Eyes (1964) with Rita Tushingam, Georgy Girl (1966) with James Mason, Shine (1996) by Scott Hicks with Geoffrey Rush, Gods and Monsters (1998) by Bill Condon with Ian McKellen, The White Countess (2005) by James Ivory. On television she acted in the sitcom House Calls (1979-1981).

1999 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Gods and Monsters

1967 Winner

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Georgy Girl

1981 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
House Calls

1967 Nominee

New Star Of The Year - Actress
Georgy Girl
