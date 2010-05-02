Lynn Redgrave (born in London, England, March 8, 1943, died May 2, 2010), daughter of British actor Michael Redgrave, sister of Vanessa Redgrave, acted on stage and in movies like Tom Jones (1963) by Tony Richardson with Albert Finney, Girl with Green Eyes (1964) with Rita Tushingam, Georgy Girl (1966) with James Mason, Shine (1996) by Scott Hicks with Geoffrey Rush, Gods and Monsters (1998) by Bill Condon with Ian McKellen, The White Countess (2005) by James Ivory. On television she acted in the sitcom House Calls (1979-1981).