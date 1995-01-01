1 Nominations
Malcolm McDowell (born Malcolm Taylor in Horsforth, England, June 13, 1943) acted in movies like A Clockwork Orange (1971) directed by Stanley Kubrick from the 1962 novel by Anthony Burgess, If… (1968) and O Lucky Man! (1973) by Lindsay Anderson, Time After Time (1979) with Mary Steenburgen, Cat People (1982) by Paul Schrader with Nastassja Kinski, Tank Girl (1995) with Lori Petty, I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead (2003) with Clive Owen, Easy A (2010) with Emma Stone, The Artist (2011), Bombshell (2019) with Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman. On television he acted in Mozart in the Jungle (2014-2018) with Gael García Bernal and Bernadette Peters.