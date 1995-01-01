Golden Globes logo

Malcolm McDowell

1 Nominations
Malcolm McDowell

Malcolm McDowell (born Malcolm Taylor in Horsforth, England, June 13, 1943) acted in movies like A Clockwork Orange (1971) directed by Stanley Kubrick from the 1962 novel by Anthony Burgess, If… (1968) and O Lucky Man! (1973) by Lindsay Anderson, Time After Time (1979) with Mary Steenburgen, Cat People (1982) by Paul Schrader with Nastassja Kinski, Tank Girl (1995) with Lori Petty, I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead (2003) with Clive Owen, Easy A (2010) with Emma Stone, The Artist (2011), Bombshell (2019) with Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman. On television he acted in Mozart in the Jungle (2014-2018) with Gael García Bernal and Bernadette Peters.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1972 Nominee

1972 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Clockwork Orange, A
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.