Mandy Moore (born April 10, 1984 in Nashua, New Hampshire) became interested in acting and singing at a young age and cited her British grandmother, Eileen Friedman, a professional ballerina in London, as one of her inspirations.

Moore first came to prominence with her 1999 debut single Candy, which peaked at number 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. As of 2009, she has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, according to Billboard.

The 32-year-old actress made her film debut in the comedy film Dr. Doolittle 2 (2001). She appeared also in films such as The Princess Diaries (2001), the romantic drama, A Walk to Remember (2002), Chasing Liberty (2004), and was the voice of Rapunzel in animated musical fantasy-comedy films Tangled (2010) and Tangled Ever After (2012).

In 2016, she began starring as Rebecca Pearson in the family comedy-drama series This is Us.

2017 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
This Is Us
