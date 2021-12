Marcello Mastroianni (born in Fontana Liri, Italy September 28, 1924, died December 19, 1996) was directed by Luchino Visconti in Le notti bianche (1957), by Mauro Bolognini in Il bell’Antonio (1960), by Federico Fellini in La Dolce Vita (1960), 8 1/2 (Otto e mezzo, 1963), City of Women (La città delle donne, 1980), Ginger and Fred (1986), by Michelangelo Antonioni in La Notte (1961), by Pietro Germi in Divorce, Italian Style (Divorzio all’Italiana, 1961), by Vittorio de Sica in Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow (Ieri, oggi, domani) and Marriage Italian Style (Matrimonio all’Italiana, 1964), by Elio Petri in The 10th Victim (La decima vittima, 1965), by Marco Ferreri in La Grande Bouffe (La grande abbuffata, 1973), by Ettore Scola in Dramma della gelosia (1970), A Special Day (Una giornata particolare, 1977), Maccheroni (1985), by Luigi Comencini in La donna della domenica (1975), by Ettore Scola in Che ora è (1989), by Francesca Archibugi in Verso sera (1990), by Giuseppe Tornatore in Everybody’s Fine (Stanno tutti bene, 1990), by Roberto Faenza in Sostiene Pereira (1995). He acted in Dark Eyes (Oci ciornie, 1987) by Nikita Mikhalkov, Used People (1992) by Beeban Kidron with Shirley MacLaine, Un, deux, trois, soleil (1993) by Bertrand Blier.