Marion Cotillard (born in Paris, France, September 30, 1975) played French singer Édith Piaf in La Vie en Rose (2007). She acted with Russell Crowe in A Good Year (2006) by Ridley Scott, with Daniel Day-Lewis in Nine (2009) by Rob Marshall, with Johnny Depp in Public Enemy (2009) by Michael Mann, with Owen Wilson in Midnight in Paris (2010) by Woody Allen, with Leonardo DiCaprio in Inception (2010) and with Christian Bale in The Dark Knight Rises (2012) both directed by Christopher Nolan, with Matthias Schoenaerts in the French movie Rust and Bone (2012), with Michael Fassbender in Macbeth (2015), with Brad Pitt in Allied (2016) by Robert Zemeckis, with Adam Driver in the musical Annette (2021) by Leos Carax.