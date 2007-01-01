Golden Globes logo

Marion Cotillard (born in Paris, France, September 30, 1975) played French singer Édith Piaf in La Vie en Rose (2007). She acted with Russell Crowe in A Good Year (2006) by Ridley Scott, with Daniel Day-Lewis in Nine (2009) by Rob Marshall, with Johnny Depp in Public Enemy (2009) by Michael Mann, with Owen Wilson in Midnight in Paris (2010) by Woody Allen, with Leonardo DiCaprio in Inception (2010) and with Christian Bale in The Dark Knight Rises (2012) both directed by Christopher Nolan, with Matthias Schoenaerts in the French movie Rust and Bone (2012), with Michael Fassbender in Macbeth (2015), with Brad Pitt in Allied (2016) by Robert Zemeckis, with Adam Driver in the musical Annette (2021) by Leos Carax.

2008 Winner

2008 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
La Vie En Rose

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Annette

2013 Nominee

2013 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Rust and Bone

2010 Nominee

2010 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Nine
