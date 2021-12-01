Mark Duplass (born in New Orleans, Louisiana, December 7, 1976) wrote and directed with his brother Jay Duplass movies like Jeff, Who Lives at Home (2011) with Jason Segel, Cyrus (2010) with John C. Reilly, he acted with Diane Keaton in Darling Companion (2012) by Lawrence Kasdan, with Charlize Theron in Tully (2018) by Jason Reitman, with Ray Romano in Paddleton (2019), with Natalie Morales in Language Lesson (2021). On television he acted in Togetherness (2015-2016) co-created with his brother Jay, The Morning Show (2019-2021) with Jennifer Aniston.