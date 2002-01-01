Mark Wahlberg (born June 5, 1971 in Boston, Massachusetts) was known as rapper and underwear model Marky Mark in his early career. He acted in movies like Boogie Nights (1997) by Paul Thomas Anderson, Three Kings (1999) by David O. Russell and The Perfect Storm (2000) by Wolfgang Petersen, both with George Clooney, Planet of the Apes (2001) by Tim Burton, The Truth About Charlie (2002) by Jonathan Demme, The Departed (2006) by Martin Scorsese starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon, The Lovely Bones (2009) directed by Peter Jackson from the 2002 novel by Alice Sebold, The Fighter (2010) by David O. Russell with Christian Bale, Ted (2012) by Seth MacFarlane, The Gambler (2014) remake, Daddy’s Home (2015) with Will Ferrell. He stars in Deepwater Horizon (2016) and Patriots Day (2016) both directed by Peter Berg.

