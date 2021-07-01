Marlee Matlin (born in Morton Grove, Illinois, August 24, 1965) made her screen acting debut in Children of a Lesser God (1986) directed by Randa Haines, costarring William Hurt, which earned her a Golden Globe as Best Actress in a Drama. Her leading role in the television series Reasonable Doubts (1991-1993) earned her two additional Golden Globe nominations. She starred in the TV movie Against Her Will: The Carrie Buck Story (1994), acted in several episodes of Picket Fences (1993-1996), The West Wing (2000-2006), The L Word (2007-2009), Switched at Birth (2011-2017), was a series regular in Quantico (2018). She played the deaf mother of a hearing teenager in Coda (2021), a movie which premiered at Sundance.