Marlee Matlin (born in Morton Grove, Illinois, August 24, 1965) made her screen acting debut in Children of a Lesser God (1986) directed by Randa Haines, costarring William Hurt, which earned her a Golden Globe as Best Actress in a Drama. Her leading role in the television series Reasonable Doubts (1991-1993) earned her two additional Golden Globe nominations. She starred in the TV movie Against Her Will: The Carrie Buck Story (1994), acted in several episodes of Picket Fences (1993-1996), The West Wing (2000-2006), The L Word (2007-2009), Switched at Birth (2011-2017), was a series regular in Quantico (2018). She played the deaf mother of a hearing teenager in Coda (2021), a movie which premiered at Sundance.

1987 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Children of a Lesser God

1993 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Reasonable Doubts

1992 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Reasonable Doubts
