Martin Landau (born in Brooklyn, New York, June 20, 1928, died July 15, 2017) joined the Actors Studio in 1955, acted in movies like North by Northwest (1959) by Alfred Hitchcock with Cary Grant, Tucker: The Man and His Dream (1988) by Francis Coppola with Jeff Bridges, Crimes and Misdemeanors (1989) by Woody Allen, played Bela Lugosi in Ed Wood (1994) by Tim Burton with Johnny Depp, acted with Christopher Plummer in Remember (2015). On television he acted in the series Mission: Impossible (1966).