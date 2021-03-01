Golden Globes logo

Born in New York City on November 17, 1942 and raised in Little Italy, Martin Scorsese directed Robert De Niro in Mean Streets (1973) with Harvey Keitel, Taxi Driver (1976) with Jodie Foster, New York, New York (1977) with Liza Minnelli, Raging Bull (1980), The King Of Comedy (1983) with Jerry Lewis, Goodfellas (1990) with Ray Liotta, Cape Fear (1991) with Nick Nolte, Casino (1995) with Sharon Stone. He directed Leonardo DiCaprio in Gangs of New York (2002) with Daniel Day-Lewis, The Aviator (2004) about Howard Hughes, The Departed (2006) with Jack Nicholson, Shutter Island (2010), The Wolf of Wall Street (2013). He also directed Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974) with Ellen Burstyn, The Color of Money (1986) with Tom Cruise, The Last Temptation of Christ (1988) with Willem Dafoe, The Age of Innocence (1993) with Daniel Day-Lewis and Michelle Pfeiffer, Kundun (1997), Hugo (2011), Silence (2016) with Andrew Garfield, and The Irishman (2019) with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence – Martin Scorsese, 2010 by Philip Berk

 

 

2012 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Hugo

2010 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Martin Scorsese

2007 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Departed, The

2003 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Gangs of New York

2020 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Irishman, The

2005 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
The Aviator

1996 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Casino

1994 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Age of Innocence, The

1991 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
GoodFellas

1981 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Raging Bull
