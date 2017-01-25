Mary Tyler Moore (born December 29, 1936 in Brooklyn, New York, died January 25, 2017) was cast by Carl Reiner in The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961-1966), starred in The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1979-1977). She acted in movies like the comedy Thoroughly Modern Millie (1967) with Julie Andrew, and the drama Ordinary People (1980) directed by Robert Redford, co-starring Donald Sutherland and Timothy Hutton, played Ben Stiller’s mother in the comedy Flirting with Disaster (1996) directed by David O. Russell. Moore starred in Broadway plays, like Whose Life Is It Anyway (1980).

