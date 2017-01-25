Golden Globes logo

Mary Tyler Moore (born December 29, 1936 in Brooklyn, New York, died January 25, 2017) was cast by Carl Reiner in The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961-1966), starred in The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1979-1977). She acted in movies like the comedy Thoroughly Modern Millie (1967) with Julie Andrew, and the drama Ordinary People (1980) directed by Robert Redford, co-starring Donald Sutherland and Timothy Hutton, played Ben Stiller’s mother in the comedy Flirting with Disaster (1996) directed by David O. Russell. Moore starred in Broadway plays, like Whose Life Is It Anyway (1980).

Read Mary Tyler Moore's bio, by Yoram Kahana, and her In Memoriam by Ana Maria Bahiana.

1981 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Ordinary People

1971 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Mary Tyler Moore Show, The

1965 Winner

Actress In A Television Series
Dick Van Dyke Show, The

1977 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Mary Tyler Moore Show, The

1976 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Mary Tyler Moore Show, The

1975 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Mary Tyler Moore Show, The

1974 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Mary Tyler Moore Show, The

1973 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Mary Tyler Moore Show, The

1972 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy Series Or Television Movie
Mary Tyler Moore Show, The
