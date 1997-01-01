Golden Globes logo

Matthew McConaughey

3 Nominations
1 Wins

Matthew McConaughey (born in Uvalde, Texas, November 4, 1969) starred in Dazed and Confused (1993) by Richard Linklater, became famous with A Time to Kill (1996) directed by Joel Schumacher from the thriller by John Grisham. He acted in dramas like Contact (1997) directed by Robert Zemeckis with Jodie Foster and Amistad (1997) by Steven Spielberg, romantic comedies like The Wedding Planner (2001) with Jennifer Lopez, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) and Fool’s Gold (2008) with Kate Hudson, Sahara (2005) with Penélope Cruz, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009) with Jennifer Garner. He played a male stripper in Magic Mike (2012) by Steven Soderbergh with Channing Tatum. He won a Golden Globe for Dallas Buyers Club (2013) by Jean-Marc Vallée, starred in Interstellar (2014) by Christopher Nolan. He stars in Free State of Jones (2016) by Gary Ross.

 

2014 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Dallas Buyers Club

2015 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
True Detective

2015 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
True Detective
