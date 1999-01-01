Golden Globes logo

Maura Tierney (born February 3, 1965 in Boston, Massachusetts) got her first break with a role in Disney’s made-for-TV film Student Exchange (1987).

She has played Nurse Abigail “Abby” Lockhart on ER (1999-2009), as Kelly McPhee on the FX series Rescue Me (2009-2011), portrayed Maddie Hayward in The Good Wife (2012-2013) and as Helen Solloway in Showtime’s The Affair (2013-present). On January 2016, she has won a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress-Series, Miniseries or Television Film for her performance in The Affair.

2016 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
The Affair
