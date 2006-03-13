5 Nominations
1 Wins
Lois Maureen Stapleton (born in Troy, New York, June 21, 1925, died March 13, 2006) acted on Broadway in plays like The Rose Tattoo (1951) by Tennessee Williams, played supporting roles in movies like Lonelyhearts (1958) with Montgomery Clift, Bye Bye Birdie (1963) with Dick van Dyke, Airport (1970), Plaza Suite (1971) with Walter Matthau, Interiors (1978) by Woody Allen, Reds (1981) by Warren Beatty, Cocoon (1985) by Ron Howard. On television, she acted in Among the Paths of Eden (1968), Queen of the Stardust Ballroom (1975), The Gathering (1977).
1971 Winner
Best Supporting Actress - Motion PictureAirport
1982 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress - Motion PictureReds
1979 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress - Motion PictureInteriors
1972 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress - Motion PicturePlaza Suite
1959 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress - Motion PictureLonelyhearts