Lois Maureen Stapleton (born in Troy, New York, June 21, 1925, died March 13, 2006) acted on Broadway in plays like The Rose Tattoo (1951) by Tennessee Williams, played supporting roles in movies like Lonelyhearts (1958) with Montgomery Clift, Bye Bye Birdie (1963) with Dick van Dyke, Airport (1970), Plaza Suite (1971) with Walter Matthau, Interiors (1978) by Woody Allen, Reds (1981) by Warren Beatty, Cocoon (1985) by Ron Howard. On television, she acted in Among the Paths of Eden (1968), Queen of the Stardust Ballroom (1975), The Gathering (1977).