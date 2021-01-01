Maurice Chevalier

Maurice Auguste Chevalier (born in Paris, France, September 12, 1888, died January 1, 1972) is a debonair French actor and singer who starred in American films, such as The Love Parade (1929), One Hour with You (1932) and The Merry Widow (1934) by Ernst Lubitsch, The Big Pond (1930) and The Smiling Lieutenant (1931) with Claudette Colbert, Love Me Tonight (1932) with Jeanette MacDonald. In 1935 he returned to France, then came back to Hollywood to make Love in the Afternoon (1957) by Billy Wilder with Audrey Hepburn and Gary Cooper, Gigi (1958) by Vincent Minnelli with Leslie Caron, Can-Can (1960) with Frank Sinatra and Shirley MacLaine.

