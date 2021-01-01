Golden Globes logo

Maurice Auguste Chevalier (born in Paris, France, September 12, 1888, died January 1, 1972) is a debonair French actor and singer who starred in American films, such as The Love Parade (1929), One Hour with You (1932) and The Merry Widow (1934) by Ernst Lubitsch, The Big Pond (1930) and The Smiling Lieutenant (1931) with Claudette Colbert, Love Me Tonight (1932) with Jeanette MacDonald. In 1935 he returned to France, then came back to Hollywood to make Love in the Afternoon (1957) by Billy Wilder with Audrey Hepburn and Gary Cooper, Gigi (1958) by Vincent Minnelli with Leslie Caron, Can-Can (1960) with Frank Sinatra and Shirley MacLaine.

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Maurice Chevalier, 1959 by Philip Berk

1959 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Maurice Chevalier

1962 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Fanny

1959 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Gigi

1958 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Love in the Afternoon
