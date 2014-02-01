Maximilian Schell (born in Vienna, Austria December 8, 1930, died February 1, 2014) acted in movies like Judgement at Nuremberg (1961) by Stanley Kramer, Topkapi (1964) by Jules Dassin, The Odessa File (1974), The Man in the Glass Booth (1975), Julia (1977) by Fred Zinneman, The Brothers Bloom (2009). Schell directed German movies like The Pedestrian (1973) and End of the Game (1975). On television he played Lenin in Stalin (1992) with Robert Duvall.