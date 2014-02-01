5 Nominations
3 Wins
Maximilian Schell (born in Vienna, Austria December 8, 1930, died February 1, 2014) acted in movies like Judgement at Nuremberg (1961) by Stanley Kramer, Topkapi (1964) by Jules Dassin, The Odessa File (1974), The Man in the Glass Booth (1975), Julia (1977) by Fred Zinneman, The Brothers Bloom (2009). Schell directed German movies like The Pedestrian (1973) and End of the Game (1975). On television he played Lenin in Stalin (1992) with Robert Duvall.
1993 Winner
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionStalin
1974 Winner
Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)Pedestrian, The
1962 Winner
Best Actor - Motion Picture DramaJudgment at Nuremberg
1978 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - Motion PictureJulia
1976 Nominee
Best Actor - Motion Picture DramaMan in the Glass Booth, The