Maximilian Schell (born in Vienna, Austria December 8, 1930, died February 1, 2014) acted in movies like Judgement at Nuremberg (1961) by Stanley Kramer, Topkapi (1964) by Jules Dassin, The Odessa File (1974), The Man in the Glass Booth (1975), Julia (1977) by Fred Zinneman, The Brothers Bloom (2009). Schell directed German movies like The Pedestrian (1973) and End of the Game (1975). On television he played Lenin in Stalin (1992) with Robert Duvall.

1993 Winner

1993 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Stalin

1974 Winner

1974 Winner

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
Pedestrian, The

1962 Winner

1962 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Judgment at Nuremberg

1978 Nominee

1978 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Julia

1976 Nominee

1976 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Man in the Glass Booth, The
