Meg Ryan (born Margaret Hyra, November 19, 1961 in Fairfield, Connecticut) acted with Jacqueline Bisset in Rich and Famous (1981) by George Cuckor, with Dennis Quaid in Innerspace (1987) by Joe Dante, with Billy Crystal in When Harry Met Sally (1989) by Rob Reiner, with Val Kilmer in The Doors (1991) by Oliver Stone, with Tom Hanks in Sleepless in Seattle (1993) and You’ve Got Mail (1998) both directed by Nora Ephron, with Tim Robbins in I.Q. (1994) by Fred Schepisi, with Andy Garcia in When a Man Loves a Woman (1994) by Louis Mendoki, with Kevin Kline in French Kiss (1995) by Lawrence Kasdan, with Denzel Washington in Courage Under Fire (1996) by Edward Zwick, with Nicolas Cage in City of Angels (1998) by Brad Silberling, with Russell Crowe in Proof of Life (2000) by Taylor Hackford, with Hugh Jackman in Kate & Leopold (2001) by James Mangold. She acted in Hanging Up (2000) directed by Diane Keaton, In the Cut (2003) by Jane Campion, Against the Ropes (2004), The Women (2008) by Diane English.

Ryan directed Ithaca (2015) from the 1943 novel The Human Comedy by William Saroyan.