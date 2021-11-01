Mel Brooks (born Melvin Kaminsky in Brooklyn, New York June 28, 1926) started as a comedy writer on TV’s Your Show of Shows (1950-1954) featuring Sid Caesar. He wrote and performed with Carl Reiner the comedy album The 2000 Year Old Man (1961). He wrote and directed movies like The Producers (1967), Blazing Saddles (1974), Young Frankenstein (1974) with Gene Wilder, Silent Movie (1976), High Anxiety (1977), Spaceballs (1987), Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993). Brooks adapted The Producers (2001) as a Broadway musical turned into a film (2005) with Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick.