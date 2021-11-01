Golden Globes logo

Mel Brooks (born Melvin Kaminsky in Brooklyn, New York June 28, 1926) started as a comedy writer on TV’s Your Show of Shows (1950-1954) featuring Sid Caesar. He wrote and performed with Carl Reiner the comedy album The 2000 Year Old Man (1961). He wrote and directed movies like The Producers (1967), Blazing Saddles (1974), Young Frankenstein (1974) with Gene Wilder, Silent Movie (1976), High Anxiety (1977), Spaceballs (1987), Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993). Brooks adapted The Producers (2001) as a Broadway musical turned into a film (2005) with Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick.

2006 Nominee

2006 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
The Producers

1978 Nominee

1978 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
High Anxiety

1977 Nominee

1977 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Silent Movie

1969 Nominee

1969 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Producers, The (1967)
