Mel Brooks (born Melvin Kaminsky in Brooklyn, New York June 28, 1926) started as a comedy writer on TV’s Your Show of Shows (1950-1954) featuring Sid Caesar. He wrote and performed with Carl Reiner the comedy album The 2000 Year Old Man (1961). He wrote and directed movies like The Producers (1967), Blazing Saddles (1974), Young Frankenstein (1974) with Gene Wilder, Silent Movie (1976), High Anxiety (1977), Spaceballs (1987), Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993). Brooks adapted The Producers (2001) as a Broadway musical turned into a film (2005) with Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick.
2006 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureThe Producers
1978 Nominee
Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/ComedyHigh Anxiety
1977 Nominee
Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/ComedySilent Movie
1969 Nominee
Best Screenplay Motion PictureProducers, The (1967)