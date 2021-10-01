Golden Globes logo

Mel Gibson

5 Nominations
1 Wins

Mel Gibson (born in Peekskill, New York January 3, 1956) moved to Sydney, Australia at age 12, worked with Australian directors George Miller in Mad Max (1979), and sequels The Road Warrior (1981), Beyond Thunderdome (1985), Peter Weir in Gallipoli (1981) and The Year of Living Dangerously (1982) with Sigourney Weaver, Gillian Armstrong in Mrs. Soffel (1984) with Diane Keaton, Roger Donaldson in The Bounty (1984) with Anthony Hopkins. He acted with Danny Glover in 4 Lethal Weapon movies (1987, 1989, 1992, 1998) directed by Richard Donner. He starred in Tequila Sunrise by Robert Towne, Hamlet (1990) by Franco Zeffirelli, Air America (1992) by Roger Spottiswoode with Robert Downey Jr., Maverick (1994) with Jodie Foster, Ransom (1996) by Ron Howard, The Patriot (2000) by Roland Emmerich, What Women Want (20020) by Nancy Myers with Helen Hunt, We Were Soldiers (2002) by Randall Wallace, Signs (2002) by M. Night Shyamalan, The Beaver (2011) directed by Jodie Foster. Gibson directed and starred in The Man Without A Face (1993), Braveheart (1995), directed and produced The Passion of the Christ (2004), Apocalypto (2006), Hackshaw Ridge (2016) a World War II drama starring Andrew Garfield.

1996 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Braveheart

2017 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Hacksaw Ridge

2007 Nominee

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
Apocalypto

2001 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
What Women Want

1997 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Ransom
