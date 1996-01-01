Golden Globes logo

Melanie Griffith

5 Nominations
1 Wins

Melanie Griffith (born in New York City August 9, 1957), daughter of actress Tippi Hedren, acted in Night Moves (1975) by Arthur Penn, Body Double (1984) and The Bonfire of the Vanities (1990) both directed by Brian De Palma, Something Wild (1986) by Jonathan Demme, Working Girl (1988) by Mike Nichols with Harrison Ford and Sigourney Weaver, Pacific Heights (1990) by John Schlesinger. She reprised the Judy Holliday role in Born Yesterday (1993) by Luis Mandoki co-starring her husband Don Johnson, she acted with Michael Douglas in Shining Through (1992), with Paul Newman in Nobody’s Fool (1994) by Richard Benton, with Nick Nolte in Mulholland Falls (1996), with Jeremy Irons in Lolita (1997) by Adrian Lyne. She starred in Crazy in Alabama (1999) directed by her husband Antonio Banderas. She had a cameo in The Disaster Artist (2017) by James Franco.

On television Griffith acted in the miniseries Buffalo Girls (1995) from the novel by Larry McMurtry, played Marion Davis in RKO 281 (1999) starring Liev Schreiber as Orson Wells.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1989 Winner

1989 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Working Girl

2000 Nominee

2000 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
RKO 281

1996 Nominee

1996 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Buffalo Girls

1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Something Wild

1985 Nominee

1985 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Body Double
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.