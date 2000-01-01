Melissa McCarthy (born August 26, 1970 in Plainfield, Illinois) acted in the television series Gilmore Girls (2000-2007), Samantha Who? (2007-2009), Mike & Molly (2010-2016). In movies she was directed by Paul Feig in Bridesmaids (2011), The Heat (2013) with Sandra Bullock, Spy (2015), Ghostbusters (2016), by her husband Ben Falcone in Tammy (2014) with Susan Sarandon, The Boss (2016), Life of the Party (2018), Superintelligence (2020), and Thunder Force (2021) with Octavia Spencer.

She acted with Jason Bateman in Identity Thief (2013), with Bill Murray in St. Vincent (2014). She played writer Lee Israel in Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018) with Richard E. Grant. She acted in the TV miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers (2021) with Nicole Kidman from the 2018 novel by Liane Moriarty.

