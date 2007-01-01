Merritt Wever (born August 11, 1980, in New York, New York) is an actress known for starring as a perennially upbeat young nurse in Nurse Jackie (2009-2015), an intrepid widow in the Netflix period miniseries Godless (2017), and a detective investigating a serial rapist in the Netflix crime miniseries Unbelievable (2019).

She has also played supporting roles in such films as Michael Clayton (2007), Tiny Furniture (2010), Birdman (2014), and Marriage Story (2019).

In the drama web TV miniseries, Unbelievable, which is a dramatization of the 2008-2011 Washington and Colorado serial rape cases, Wever portrays Detective Karen Duvall, a Golden Police Department detective in Golden, Colorado.