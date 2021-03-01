Golden Globes logo

Meryl Streep

32 Nominations
8 Wins

Mary Louise “Meryl” Streep (born in Summit, New Jersey, June 22, 1949), considered the finest actress of her generation, earned a record 30 Golden Globe nominations and 8 wins. Her most notable performances: The Deer Hunter (1978) by Michael Cimino with Robert DeNiro, Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) by Robert Benton with Dustin Hoffman, The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981) by Karel Reisz with Jeremy Irons, Sophie’s Choice (1982) by Alan Pakula with Kevin Kline, Silkwood (1982) by Mike Nichols, Out of Africa (1985) by Sydney Pollack with Robert Redford, A Cry in the Dark (1988) by Fred Schepisi with Sam Neill, Postcards from the Edge (1990) by Mike Nichols with Shirley MacLaine, The Bridges of Madison County (1995) by Clint Eastwood, One True Thing (1998) by Carl Franklin with Renee Zellweger, The Hours (2002) by Stephen Daldry with Nicole Kidman, The Devil Wears Prada (2006) with Anne Hathaway, Doubt (2008) by John Patrick Shanley with Philip Seymour Hoffman, Mamma Mia! (2009) with Amanda Seyfried. Se played Julia Child in Julie & Julia (2009) by Nora Ephron with Amy Adams, Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady (2011) by Phyllida Lloyd, the family matriarch in August: Osage County (2013), the Witch in Into the Woods (2014) directed by Ron Marshall from the musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine. She starred in Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) by Stephen Frears with Hugh Grant, she played Katharine Graham, Washington Post publisher, opposite Tom Hanks as editor Ben Bradlee, in The Post (2017) directed by Steven Spielberg. She acted in Mary Poppins Returns (2018) by Bob Marshall, The Laundromat (2019) by Steven Soderberg, Little Women (2019) directed by Greta Gerwig from the 1866 novel by Luisa May Alcott, The Prom (2020) musical directed by Ryan Murphy, Let Them All Talk (2020) by Steven Soderbergh., Don’t Look Up (2021) by Adam McKay.

On television, Streep acted in Angels in America (2003) directed by Mike Nichols from the play by Tony Kushner, Big Little Lies (2019) with Nicole Kidman.

Read Meryl Streep by Ruben V. Nepales.

Read Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins by Paz Mata in Spanish.

Read Meryl Streep, The Post, by Paz Mata in Spanish.

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Meryl Streep, 2017 by Philip Berk.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2017 Winner

2017 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Meryl Streep

2012 Winner

2012 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Iron Lady, The

2010 Winner

2010 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Julie & Julia

2007 Winner

2007 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Devil Wears Prada, The

2004 Winner

2004 Winner

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Angels in America

2003 Winner

2003 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Adaptation

1983 Winner

1983 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Sophie's Choice

1982 Winner

1982 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
French Lieutenant's Woman, The

1980 Winner

1980 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Kramer vs. Kramer

2020 Nominee

2020 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Big Little Lies

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
The Post

2017 Nominee

2017 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Florence Foster Jenkins

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Into the Woods

2014 Nominee

2014 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
August: Osage County

2013 Nominee

2013 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Hope Springs

2010 Nominee

2010 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
It's Complicated

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Doubt

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Mamma Mia!

2005 Nominee

2005 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Manchurian Candidate (2004), The

2003 Nominee

2003 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
The Hours

2000 Nominee

2000 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Music of the Heart

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
One True Thing

1998 Nominee

1998 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
First Do No Harm

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Marvin's Room

1996 Nominee

1996 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Bridges of Madison County, The

1995 Nominee

1995 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
River Wild, The

1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Death Becomes Her

1991 Nominee

1991 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Postcards From The Edge

1990 Nominee

1990 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
She-Devil

1989 Nominee

1989 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Cry in the Dark, A

1986 Nominee

1986 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Out of Africa

1984 Nominee

1984 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Silkwood

1979 Nominee

1979 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Deer Hunter, The
