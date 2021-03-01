Mary Louise “Meryl” Streep (born in Summit, New Jersey, June 22, 1949), considered the finest actress of her generation, earned a record 30 Golden Globe nominations and 8 wins. Her most notable performances: The Deer Hunter (1978) by Michael Cimino with Robert DeNiro, Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) by Robert Benton with Dustin Hoffman, The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981) by Karel Reisz with Jeremy Irons, Sophie’s Choice (1982) by Alan Pakula with Kevin Kline, Silkwood (1982) by Mike Nichols, Out of Africa (1985) by Sydney Pollack with Robert Redford, A Cry in the Dark (1988) by Fred Schepisi with Sam Neill, Postcards from the Edge (1990) by Mike Nichols with Shirley MacLaine, The Bridges of Madison County (1995) by Clint Eastwood, One True Thing (1998) by Carl Franklin with Renee Zellweger, The Hours (2002) by Stephen Daldry with Nicole Kidman, The Devil Wears Prada (2006) with Anne Hathaway, Doubt (2008) by John Patrick Shanley with Philip Seymour Hoffman, Mamma Mia! (2009) with Amanda Seyfried. Se played Julia Child in Julie & Julia (2009) by Nora Ephron with Amy Adams, Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady (2011) by Phyllida Lloyd, the family matriarch in August: Osage County (2013), the Witch in Into the Woods (2014) directed by Ron Marshall from the musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine. She starred in Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) by Stephen Frears with Hugh Grant, she played Katharine Graham, Washington Post publisher, opposite Tom Hanks as editor Ben Bradlee, in The Post (2017) directed by Steven Spielberg. She acted in Mary Poppins Returns (2018) by Bob Marshall, The Laundromat (2019) by Steven Soderberg, Little Women (2019) directed by Greta Gerwig from the 1866 novel by Luisa May Alcott, The Prom (2020) musical directed by Ryan Murphy, Let Them All Talk (2020) by Steven Soderbergh., Don’t Look Up (2021) by Adam McKay.

On television, Streep acted in Angels in America (2003) directed by Mike Nichols from the play by Tony Kushner, Big Little Lies (2019) with Nicole Kidman.

