María de Lourdes Villiers “Mia” Farrow (born in Los Angeles, California, February 9, 1945) acted in the television the series Peyton Place (1964-1966) made her film debut in Guns at Batanasi (1964), starred with John Cassavetes in Rosemary’s Baby (1968) by Roman Polanski, with Dustin Hoffman in John and Mary (1969) by Peter Yates, with Robert Redford in The Great Gatsby (1974) from the 1925 novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

She acted in 13 movies directed by Woody Allen, such as Broadway Danny Rose (1984), The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985), Hannah and Her Sisters (1986), Alice (1990). She acted in The Omen (2006), Be Kind Rewind (2008) by Michel Gondry. On television, she starred in the TV movie Forget Me Never (1999).

Read Tomorrow's Stars Yesterday: Mia Farrow, 1965 by Philip Berk.