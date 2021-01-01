Golden Globes logo

Mia Farrow

9 Nominations
2 Wins

María de Lourdes Villiers “Mia” Farrow (born in Los Angeles, California, February 9, 1945) acted in the television the series Peyton Place (1964-1966) made her film debut in Guns at Batanasi (1964), starred with John Cassavetes in Rosemary’s Baby (1968) by Roman Polanski, with Dustin Hoffman in John and Mary (1969) by Peter Yates, with Robert Redford in The Great Gatsby (1974) from the 1925 novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

She acted in 13 movies directed by Woody Allen, such as Broadway Danny Rose (1984), The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985), Hannah and Her Sisters (1986), Alice (1990). She acted in The Omen (2006), Be Kind Rewind (2008) by Michel Gondry. On television, she starred in the TV movie Forget Me Never (1999).

Read Tomorrow's Stars Yesterday: Mia Farrow, 1965 by Philip Berk.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1965 Winner

1965 Winner

New Star Of The Year - Actress
Guns at Batasi

2000 Nominee

2000 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Forget Me Never

1991 Nominee

1991 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Alice (1990)

1986 Nominee

1986 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Purple Rose of Cairo, The

1985 Nominee

1985 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Broadway Danny Rose

1970 Nominee

1970 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
John and Mary

1969 Nominee

1969 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Rosemary's Baby

1966 Nominee

1966 Nominee

Actress In A Television Series
Peyton Place (TV Series)
