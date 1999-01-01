Golden Globes logo

Michael Caine (born Maurice Micklewhite March 14, 1933 in London, England) starred in Alfie (1966) by Lewis Gilbert, Gambit (1966) with Shirley MacLaine, The Italian Job (1969), Get Carter (1971), Sleuth (1972) with Laurence Oliver, The Man Who Would Be King (1975) by John Huston with Sean Connery, Dressed to Kill (1980) by Brian DePalma with Angie Dickinson, Educating Rita (1983) by Lewis Gilbert with Julie Walters, Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) by Woody Allen, Mona Lisa (1986) by Neil Jordan, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) by Frank Oz with Steve Martin, Little Voice (1998), The Cider House Rules (1999) directed by Lasse Hallstrom from the 1985 novel by John Irving, Miss Congeniality (2000) with Sandra Bullock, Quills (2000) by Philip Kaufman, The Quiet American (2002) directed by Phillip Noyce from the 1955 novel by Graham Greene. He was directed by Christopher Nolan in Batman Begins (2005), The Prestige (2006), The Dark Knight (2008), Inception (2010), The Dark Knight Returns (2012), Interstellar (2014).

Caine acted in Youth (2015) by Paolo Sorrentino, Going in Style (2017) with Alan Arkin and Morgan Freeman. On television he starred in Jack The Ripper (1988), Jekyll & Hyde (1990), Mandela and De Klerk (1997) with Sidney Poitier.

Read Michael Caine's classic profile by Elisa Leonelli.

Read The Delightful Mister Caine Looks Back at London in the 1960s by Elisabeth Sereda.

1999 Winner

1999 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Little Voice

1989 Winner

1989 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Jack the Ripper

1984 Winner

1984 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Educating Rita

2003 Nominee

2003 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Quiet American, The

2000 Nominee

2000 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Cider House Rules, The

1998 Nominee

1998 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Mandela and De Klerk

1991 Nominee

1991 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Jekyll & Hyde

1989 Nominee

1989 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Hannah and Her Sisters

1973 Nominee

1973 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Sleuth

1967 Nominee

1967 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Alfie (1966)

1967 Nominee

1967 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Gambit
