Michael Caine (born Maurice Micklewhite March 14, 1933 in London, England) starred in Alfie (1966) by Lewis Gilbert, Gambit (1966) with Shirley MacLaine, The Italian Job (1969), Get Carter (1971), Sleuth (1972) with Laurence Oliver, The Man Who Would Be King (1975) by John Huston with Sean Connery, Dressed to Kill (1980) by Brian DePalma with Angie Dickinson, Educating Rita (1983) by Lewis Gilbert with Julie Walters, Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) by Woody Allen, Mona Lisa (1986) by Neil Jordan, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) by Frank Oz with Steve Martin, Little Voice (1998), The Cider House Rules (1999) directed by Lasse Hallstrom from the 1985 novel by John Irving, Miss Congeniality (2000) with Sandra Bullock, Quills (2000) by Philip Kaufman, The Quiet American (2002) directed by Phillip Noyce from the 1955 novel by Graham Greene. He was directed by Christopher Nolan in Batman Begins (2005), The Prestige (2006), The Dark Knight (2008), Inception (2010), The Dark Knight Returns (2012), Interstellar (2014).

Caine acted in Youth (2015) by Paolo Sorrentino, Going in Style (2017) with Alan Arkin and Morgan Freeman. On television he starred in Jack The Ripper (1988), Jekyll & Hyde (1990), Mandela and De Klerk (1997) with Sidney Poitier.

Read Michael Caine's classic profile by Elisa Leonelli.

Read The Delightful Mister Caine Looks Back at London in the 1960s by Elisabeth Sereda.