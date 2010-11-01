Michael J. Fox first became a TV star in the series Family Ties (1982-89) and quickly graduated to becoming a film star in Back to the Future (1985) and Teen Wolf (1985). Other credits include: Doc Hollywood (1991), The Hard Way (1991), The American President (1995), Stuart Little (1999) and Spin City. He also appeared in recurring roles in Boston Legal (2006), Rescue Me (2009) and The Good Wife (2010-11). In The Michael J. Fox Show (2013-2014) he portrayed TV reporter Mike Henry, who is struggling with Parkinson’s Disease and the ordinary challenges of being a husband and father.
