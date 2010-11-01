Golden Globes logo

Michael J. Fox first became a TV star in the series Family Ties (1982-89) and quickly graduated to becoming a film star in Back to the Future (1985) and Teen Wolf (1985). Other credits include: Doc Hollywood (1991), The Hard Way (1991), The American President (1995), Stuart Little (1999) and Spin City. He also appeared in recurring roles in Boston Legal (2006), Rescue Me (2009) and The Good Wife (2010-11). In The Michael J. Fox Show (2013-2014) he portrayed TV reporter Mike Henry, who is struggling with Parkinson’s Disease and the ordinary challenges of being a husband and father.

2000 Winner

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Spin City

1999 Winner

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Spin City

1998 Winner

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Spin City

1989 Winner

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Family Ties

2014 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Michael J. Fox Show, The

2000 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Spin City

1999 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Spin City

1998 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Spin City

1997 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Spin City

1988 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Family Ties

1987 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Family Ties

1986 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Back to the Future

1986 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Family Ties
