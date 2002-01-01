Michael Shannon (born in Lexington, Kentucky, August 7, 1974) acted with Eminem and Kim Basinger in 8 Mile (2002) by Curtis Hanson, with Nicolas Cage in World Trade Center (2006) by Oliver Stone, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Revolutionary Road (2008) by Sam Mendes, with Jessica Chastain in Take Shelter (2011) by Jeff Nichols. He played Zod in Man of Steel (2013) by Zach Snyder with Henry Cavill. On television he acted in Boardwalk Empire (2010-2014). Shannon starred with Andrew Garfield in 99 Homes (2015), with Julianne Moore and Elliot Page in Freeheld (2015). In 2016 he starred with Kevin Spacey in Elvis & Nixon by Liza Johnson, with Jake Gyllenhaal in Nocturnal Animals by Tom Ford, played a Life magazine photographer in Loving by Jeff Nichols. Shannon acted in The Shape of Water (2017) by Guillermo Del Toro, What They Had (2018) by Elizabeth Chomko, Knives Out (2019) by Rian Johnson, Nine Perfect Strangers (2021) with Nicole Kidman from the 2018 novel by Liane Moriarty.

On television he acted in Farenheit 451 (2018) from the 1953 novel by Ray Bradbury, Escape at Dannemora (2018) directed by Ben Stiller, The Little Drummer Girl (2018) from the 1983 novel by John le Carré.

