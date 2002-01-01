Golden Globes logo

Michael Shannon

1 Nominations

Michael Shannon (born in Lexington, Kentucky, August 7, 1974) acted with Eminem and Kim Basinger in 8 Mile (2002) by Curtis Hanson, with Nicolas Cage in World Trade Center (2006) by Oliver Stone, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Revolutionary Road (2008) by Sam Mendes, with Jessica Chastain in Take Shelter (2011) by Jeff Nichols. He played Zod in Man of Steel (2013) by Zach Snyder with Henry Cavill. On television he acted in Boardwalk Empire (2010-2014). Shannon starred with Andrew Garfield in 99 Homes (2015), with Julianne Moore and Elliot Page in Freeheld (2015). In 2016 he starred with Kevin Spacey in Elvis & Nixon by Liza Johnson, with Jake Gyllenhaal in Nocturnal Animals by Tom Ford, played a Life magazine photographer in Loving by Jeff Nichols. Shannon acted in The Shape of Water (2017) by Guillermo Del Toro, What They Had (2018) by Elizabeth Chomko, Knives Out (2019) by Rian Johnson, Nine Perfect Strangers (2021) with Nicole Kidman from the 2018 novel by Liane Moriarty.

On television he acted in Farenheit 451 (2018) from the 1953 novel by Ray Bradbury, Escape at Dannemora (2018) directed by Ben Stiller, The Little Drummer Girl (2018) from the 1983 novel by John le Carré.

Read Michael Shannon by Mario Amaya.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
99 Homes
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.