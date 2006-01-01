Michael Sheen (born February 5, 1969 in Newport, Wales), a stage actor trained at London’s RADA (Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts), played UK Prime Minister Tony Blair in movies and television written by Peter Morgan: The Deal (TV-2003) The Queen (2006) with Helen Mirren directed by Stephen Frears, The Special Relationship (TV-2010) with Dennis Quaid as Bill Clinton. He played David Frost in Frost/Nixon (2008) directed by Ron Howard from the 2006 play by Peter Morgan. He acted in Midnight in Paris (2011) by Woody Allen, Far from the Madding Crowd (2015) directed by Thomas Vinterberg from the 1874 novel by Thomas Hardy. In 2016 he acted with Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in Passengers by Morten Tidlum.

On television Sheen starred in Masters of Sex (2013-2016) with Lizzy Caplan, acted in The Good Fight (2019) with Christine Baranski, Good Omens (2019) with David Tennant, Prodigal Son (2019) with Tom Payne, Quiz (2020) with Matthew MacFayden.

Read Being Masters & Johnson: Two Masters Of Acting Explain "Masters of Sex" by Rocio Ayuso