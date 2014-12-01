Michelle Monaghan (born in Winthrop, Iowa, March 23, 1976) acted in movies like Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005) by Shane Black, Gone Baby Gone (2007) by Ben Affleck, The Heartbreak Kid (2007) with Ben Stiller, Made of Honor (2008) with Patrick Dempsey, Source Code (2011) with Jake Gyllenhaal, Machine Gun Preacher (2011) with Gerard Butler, Every Breath You Take (2021) with Casey Affleck. She acted with Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible III (2006), Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011), Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018). On television, Monaghan acted in the drama series True Detective (2014) with Matthew McConaughey.