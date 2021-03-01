Michelle Ingrid Williams (born September 9, 1980, in Kaspell, Montana) starred in the TV series Dawson’s Creek (1983-2003). She acted with Heath Ledger in Brokeback Mountain (2005) directed by Ang Lee from the 1997 short story by Annie Proulux, with Leonardo DiCaprio in Shutter Island (2010) directed by Martin Scorsese from the 2003 thriller by Dennis Lehane. She starred with Ryan Gosling in Blue Valentine (2010) by Derek Cianfrance, played Marilyn Monroe in My Week with Marilyn (2011). She acted on Broadway in the 1966 musical Cabaret (2014) and the 2005 play Blackbird (2016). She played Casey Affleck’s ex-wife in Manchester by the Sea (2016) by Kenneth Lonergan.

Williams was P.T. Barnum’s wife in the musical The Greatest Showman (2017) with Hugh Jackman, acted in Wonderstruck (2017) directed by Todd Haynes from the 2011 novel by Brian Selznick, played the mother of kidnapped John Paul Getty III in All the Money in the World (2017) by Ridley Scott, acted with Julianne Moore in After the Wedding (2019) by Bart Freundlich.

On television, she played Gwen Verdon in Fosse/Verdon with Sam Rockwell as Bob Fosse.

Read Michelle Williams by Scott Orlin.

Read Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea by Gabriel Lerman in Spanish.