Mickey Rooney (born Ninnian Yule in Brooklyn, New York September 23, 1920, died April 6, 2014) played Andy Hardy as a teenager in a series of Hollywood movies starting with A Family Affair (1937), he acted with Spencer Tracy in Boys Town (1938), with a teenage Judy Garland in movies like the musical Babe in Arms (1939) by Busby Berkeley, with a teenage Elizabeth Taylor in National Velvet (1944). He acted in movies like The Human Comedy (1943), The Bold and the Brave (1956), Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) with Audrey Hepburn directed by Blake Edwards from the 1958 novella by Truman Capote, Requiem for a Heavyweight (1962) with Anthony Quinn, The Black Stallion (1976) directed by Carrol Ballard from the 1941 children’s classic by Water Farley.

On television, he acted in the series Mickey (1963) and in the biopic Bill (1981) with Dennis Quaid. He wrote the memoir Life is Too Short (1991).

1982 Winner

1982 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Bill

1964 Winner

1964 Winner

Actor In A Television Series
Mickey
