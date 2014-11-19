Mike Nichols (born Mikhail Peschkowsky November 6, 1931 in Berlin, Germany, died November 19, 2014) directed several plays on Broadway, from Barefoot in the Park (1963) by Neil Simon to Death of a Salesman (2012) by Arthur Miller. In movies he directed Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf (1966) from the 1962 play by Edward Albee, Dustin Hoffman in The Graduate (1967) from the 1963 novel by Charles Webb. Nichols directed Catch-22 (1970) from the 1961 novel by Joseph Heller, Carnal Knowledge (1971), The Fortune (1971), Silkwood (1983) with Meryl Streep, Heartburn (1986) from the novel by Nora Ephron, Working Girl (1988), Postcards from the Edge (1990) from the novel by Carrie Fisher, Regarding Henry (1991), The Birdcage (1996) remake of La Cage aux Folles (1978), Primary Colors (1992) with John Travolta, Closer (2004), Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) with Tom Hanks. He directed for television Wit (2001) with Emma Thompson from the 1999 play by Margaret Edson, Angels in America (2003) from the 1991 play by Tony Kushner.
Read Mike Nichols 1931-2014 by Yoram Kahana.
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
2004 Winner
2004 Winner
1968 Winner
1968 Winner
2005 Nominee
2005 Nominee
2002 Nominee
2002 Nominee
1989 Nominee
1989 Nominee
1984 Nominee
1984 Nominee
1967 Nominee
1967 Nominee