Mike Nichols (born Mikhail Peschkowsky November 6, 1931 in Berlin, Germany, died November 19, 2014) directed several plays on Broadway, from Barefoot in the Park (1963) by Neil Simon to Death of a Salesman (2012) by Arthur Miller. In movies he directed Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf (1966) from the 1962 play by Edward Albee, Dustin Hoffman in The Graduate (1967) from the 1963 novel by Charles Webb. Nichols directed Catch-22 (1970) from the 1961 novel by Joseph Heller, Carnal Knowledge (1971), The Fortune (1971), Silkwood (1983) with Meryl Streep, Heartburn (1986) from the novel by Nora Ephron, Working Girl (1988), Postcards from the Edge (1990) from the novel by Carrie Fisher, Regarding Henry (1991), The Birdcage (1996) remake of La Cage aux Folles (1978), Primary Colors (1992) with John Travolta, Closer (2004), Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) with Tom Hanks. He directed for television Wit (2001) with Emma Thompson from the 1999 play by Margaret Edson, Angels in America (2003) from the 1991 play by Tony Kushner.

2004 Winner

Best Television Motion Picture
Angels in America

1968 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Graduate, The

2005 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Closer

2002 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Wit

1989 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Working Girl

1984 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Silkwood

1967 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
